Sports Schedule

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Story on Ambati Raydu's replacement and Rohit Sharma's Yo-yo Test.

*Report of football match between France and Australia.

*Report of football match between Argentina and Iceland.

*Report of football match between Denmark and Peru.

*Report of football match between Croatia and Nigeria.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-HOCK-WOM

Rani Rampal's late strike hands India 3-2 win over Spain

Madrid, Jun 16 (PTI) Skipper Rani Rampal scored a late winner as Indian women's hockey team dished out a spirited performance to beat Spain 3-2 in the third game and register their first win of the five-match series at the Consejo Superior de Deportes Hockey Stadium here.

SPO-BAD-IND

Jayaram sails into semifinals of US Open

Fullerton (US), Jun 16 (PTI) Comeback man Ajay Jayaram stormed into the semifinals of the USD 150,000 US Open with a straight game win over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here.

SPO-WC-SPAIN-COSTA

Costa finally making himself at home in Spain set-up

Sochi (Russia), Jun 16 (AFP) Diego Costa looked like a misfit at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, where Spain's inability to accommodate the burly centre-forward contributed to their disastrous campaign.

SPO-GOLF-OPEN

Johnson leads Hoffman at US Open, Woods misses cut

Southampton (United States), Jun 16 (AFP) Dustin Johnson took command of the US Open on Friday, firing a three-under-par 67 at Shinnecock Hills for a four-shot lead as the only player under par after 36 punishing holes