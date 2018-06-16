Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sports Schedule

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 17:41 IST
34

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Story on Ambati Raydu's replacement and Rohit Sharma's Yo-yo Test.

*Report of football match between France and Australia.

*Report of football match between Argentina and Iceland.

*Report of football match between Denmark and Peru.

*Report of football match between Croatia and Nigeria.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-HOCK-WOM

Rani Rampal's late strike hands India 3-2 win over Spain

Madrid, Jun 16 (PTI) Skipper Rani Rampal scored a late winner as Indian women's hockey team dished out a spirited performance to beat Spain 3-2 in the third game and register their first win of the five-match series at the Consejo Superior de Deportes Hockey Stadium here.

SPO-BAD-IND

Jayaram sails into semifinals of US Open

Fullerton (US), Jun 16 (PTI) Comeback man Ajay Jayaram stormed into the semifinals of the USD 150,000 US Open with a straight game win over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here.

SPO-WC-SPAIN-COSTA

Costa finally making himself at home in Spain set-up

Sochi (Russia), Jun 16 (AFP) Diego Costa looked like a misfit at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, where Spain's inability to accommodate the burly centre-forward contributed to their disastrous campaign.

SPO-GOLF-OPEN

Johnson leads Hoffman at US Open, Woods misses cut

Southampton (United States), Jun 16 (AFP) Dustin Johnson took command of the US Open on Friday, firing a three-under-par 67 at Shinnecock Hills for a four-shot lead as the only player under par after 36 punishing holes

IPL: Injury Premier League
RELATED STORY
The Rashid Khan story: World beater at 19
RELATED STORY
"Tendulkar Sir's presence is enough to boost up the...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan - a journey that has defied all odds
RELATED STORY
Three possible replacements for AB de Villiers in T20...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings,...
RELATED STORY
5 most heated moments between Indian and Pakistani...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket commentators
RELATED STORY
8 youngsters who remind us of legends
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 110/4 (20.5 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 233 runs to win from 29.1 overs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 253/10
WIN 154/3 (57.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 99 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3
IRE 205/5 (20.0 ov)
SCO
LIVE
Innings Over
IRE VS SCO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us