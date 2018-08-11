Stint with CSK helped me to great extent: Jagadeesan

Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu cricketer N Jagadeesan today said his stint with IPL team Chennai Super Kings had helped him to a great extent and he got to learn a lot of things from the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I got to learn a lot of things by being part of the CSK team. More than the technical aspects of the game, I learnt the mental aspects. Dhoni was very helpful.

Being a wicketkeeper myself I always consulted him on the 'keeping side of things and he was always ready to guide me," Jagadeesan, who was part of the squad that won the IPL earlier this year told PTI in an interaction.

He also said the manner in which Dhoni cared for the team was one thing to imbibe, adding there can't be a better person than him to seek help.

"The way he cares for the team members is something to take note of. You can't see a better person than him when it comes to seeking help.I would always approach him for advice about technical aspects," Jagadeesan, who did not feature in any match for CSK, added.

The dashing batsman, who is part of Take Solutions Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), said he had also interacted a lot with former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey, CSK's batting coach, for advice on his game.

"When it came to batting, I spent a lot of time with Hussey on how to approach the game. More than any technical issues, I was just asking him how to prepare mentally and the different ways to score runs," he added.

The 22-year old 'keeper-batsman, who took over the reins of captaincy for Dindigul Dragons after R Ashwin left for national duty, said he always enjoyed the role and it had helped him grow as a player.

"We always knew Ashwin was going to be away due to his national commitments. I was prepared for it and I have always enjoyed captaincy. It has helped me grow as a player. Ashwin had passed on a lot of knowledge when he was with the team," he added.

He is also looking forward to the forthcoming domestic season and it is going to be crucial for him.

"The forthcoming domestic season is going to be an important one for me. It is important that I keep my focus and do well and do the basics right," Jagadeesan, who has scored 345 runs in the ongoing TNPL, said.

His team (Dindigul Dragons) faces Madurai Panthers in the final here tomorrow