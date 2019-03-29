This is IPL, not club cricket – Kohli fumes at missed no ball

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli slammed the Indian Premier League umpires after a no ball was missed as Royal Challengers Bangalore fell to a six-run defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Having been set a target of 188 to win by Mumbai, RCB were grateful to Kohli and AB de Villiers for guiding their run chase towards victory.

Kohli departed for 46 but De Villiers ploughed on and with one over to play as Bangalore needed 17 to win on Thursday.

Lasith Malinga's first delivery was sailing over the long-off boundary by Shivam Dube and after four singles RCB needed a maximum off the last ball to force a Super Over.

Dube was unable to make any contact to seemingly end RCB's challenge, however replays showed Malinga had overstepped in his delivery stride and it should have been called a no ball.

It was not and Mumbai were able to celebrate victory, but Kohli was fuming at the decision, given it would have presented his side a chance of winning the match.

"We are playing at IPL level, not club cricket," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"That's just a ridiculous call off the last ball. The umpires should have their eyes open, it was a no-ball by an inch.

"It's a completely different game altogether [if there was the extra delivery]. So if it's a game of margins, I don't know what's happening.

"They should have been more sharp and more careful out there."

So close, yet so far. We'll bounce back. We've played bold tonight, we'll #playbold in our next game. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/ypRciD2Bxg — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2019

Kohli's ire was echoed by opposing captain Rohit Sharma, who felt there had been a few questionable calls in the RCB innings.

"These kinds of mistakes are not good for the game of cricket," he said. "The over before that, [Jasprit] Bumrah bowled a ball which wasn't a wide ball [which was given wide].

"They have to watch what is happening. The players can't do much about it. Just walk off and shake hands. It is disappointing to see that, but I hope they can rectify their mistakes like we do."

At his post-match press conference Rohit added: "I seriously don't know what is the solution. ICC, BCCI... whoever makes these decisions have to take a call on that.

"I say it because eventually it's not good for the game. Whatever is not good for the game, I'm not going to stand for it. It's pretty simple, those decisions can cost you games. We prepare too much to win this tournament, to win games, and those kind of mistakes are not acceptable."