Tigers beat Windies to set up repeat for Tri-Nations final

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 13 May 2019, 23:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman led a disciplined bowling display from Bangladesh in a five-wicket win over West Indies that ensured they will meet again in the Tri-Nation Series final.

Hosts Ireland were eliminated after the Tigers beat the Windies for the second time in the tournament in Malahide on Monday.

The in-form Shai Hope made 87 and captain Jason Holder 62, but West Indies could only post 247-9 after winning the toss.

Mustafizur was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-43 with support from Mashrafe Mortaza (3-60), Shakib Al Hasan (1-27) and Mehidy Hasan (1-41).

Half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (63) and Soumya Sarkar (54) set Bangladesh well on their way and Mahmudullah was unbeaten on 30 when they got home with 16 balls to spare.

Bangladesh won by 5 wickets against Windies in the Fifth match of Walton ODI Tri-Series 2019.#BANvWIN #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/tl2G8W8FaQ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 13, 2019

Darren Bravo fell cheaply again and the Windies were 99-4 in the 24th over when captain Holder joined Hope at the crease.

The pair put on 100 for the fifth wicket to give West Indies a chance of posting a challenging total, Hope in great touch again before falling 13 short of a third century of the series.

Holder soon followed after hitting a six and three fours, then Mustafizur snared Ashley Nurse and Raymon Reifer as West Indies failed to produce late fireworks.

Advertisement

Nurse (3-53) ended a 54-run opening stand by bowling Tamim Iqbal and struck for a third time to dismiss Sarkar, who cleared the ropes twice in an assured knock.

Mustafizur and Mohammad Mithun (43) put on 83 for the fourth wicket and Mahmudullah played with confidence before a wide from Sheldon Cottrell consigned the Windies to defeat.