We don't want to keep doing this – Bairstow after England's latest Super Over triumph

England celebrate their T20 series win over New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow said England "don't want to keep this happening" after his team-mates needed a Super Over to beat New Zealand in the fifth and final Twenty20.

England defeated the Black Caps to win the Cricket World Cup on home soil in July via a Super Over after the scores were level at the end of 100 gripping overs – the hosts prevailing on a boundary count-back.

A boundary count-back was not required in Auckland on Sunday, however, after England claimed a 3-2 series win over the Black Caps.

England scored 17 from their additional six balls after reaching 146-7 from 11 overs to tie the match in the rain-affected T20 decider, with New Zealand restricted to eight runs in reply.

"We don't want to keep this happening, I don't think," Man of the match Bairstow told Sky Sport afterwards.

"I don't think anyone wants to keep that going but it just shows how close the sides are and how close it's been throughout the series and it sets up what's going to be a fantastic Test series as well."

After New Zealand posted 146-5, England opener Bairstow scored 47 runs from just 18 deliveries to rescue the tourists from 9-2 before Chris Jordan hit a last-ball boundary to force a Super Over.

"I don't feel like I've potentially scored as many as I wanted during the series so to contribute in a shortened game, obviously the pitch here is quite favourable for the batters, so to get some runs was pleasing," said Bairstow, who posted eight runs in the Super Over.

"It was pretty imposing to try and chase down 150 but a lot of the guys played in the T10 last year and said, 'look, we're not far off here if we can get within striking distance with the small boundaries, we've got a chance'."

England captain Eoin Morgan added: "Surprised we got any sort of a game in today with the weather that was around but it's always nice to play here.

"We chopped and changed a little bit and the guys coming in did a really good job. The Black Caps played well again, bowled really well and there was nothing between the sides for the 11-over game.

"And then, the Super Over, I thought the standout was Chris Jordan, a guy who's extremely calm under pressure and delivers."