Williamson ton and Cottrell haul leaves Old Trafford tie well poised

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Jun 2019, 22:32 IST
Sheldon Cottrell - cropped
Sheldon Cottrell saluted another departing batsman

Kane Williamson led New Zealand's fightback with another World Cup century as he and West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell caught the eye at Old Trafford.

New Zealand finished their innings on 291-8 after a dramatic 50 overs.

Cottrell removed both New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, for golden ducks in the first over of the match before Williamson and Ross Taylor put on 160 for the third wicket. Taylor fell to Chris Gayle's gentle off spin for 69 but captain Williamson went on to make 148, only to become another victim of left-armer Cottrell.

Williamson took a big leg-side swipe as he attempted to go to 150 in style, but rather than clear the boundary ropes he sent the ball high behind him, dropping from a great height into the hands of wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

Cottrell offered a trademark salute to the departing Black Caps skipper whose century followed his unbeaten 106 against South Africa last time out.

Cottrell also removed Tom Latham and finished with figures of four for 56, but that was not the sum of his contribution. The 29-year-old also ran out Colin de Grandhomme with a direct strike and right at the death took a pair of catches as Carlos Brathwaite removed Mitchell Santner and James Neesham with the final two balls of the innings.

