Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zaman and Shaheen guide Pakistan past Aussies

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    05 Jul 2018, 18:33 IST
FakharZaman - cropped
Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman

Australia's progress in the Twenty20 international tri-series was checked by a 45-run defeat to Pakistan on Thursday.

The Aussies bounced back from limited-overs humiliation in England by beating Pakistan and then Zimbabwe in Harare, but they fell well short of a third win.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit 73 off 42 balls to lead Pakistan to a total of 194-7, Andrew Tye proving the pick of the bowlers with 3-35.

Captain Aaron Finch (16) was unable to recreate his world-record heroics from the Zimbabwe match and Australia were forced to play out their innings without threatening a chase, as Alex Carey's unbeaten 37 top scored.

Australia will face Zimbabwe again on Friday before looking for an improved performance against Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Pakistan faced an uncomfortable start as Haris Sohail went for a golden duck in the second over, but Zaman kept his side on track and built a crucial 72-run partnership with Hussain Talat.

Zaman hit nine fours and three maximums before he finally departed in the 15th over, caught by Glenn Maxwell off Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan were well on their way by then and the scoring rate actually increased when Zaman was replaced at the crease, thanks to Asif Ali's 37 not out off just 18 deliveries.

Australia needed a strong start if they were to battle to a third straight win, but Finch was dishearteningly the first to go - to Shaheen Afridi - and wickets followed steadily thereafter.

Teenager Shaheen (3-37) removed Maxwell (10) and then the industrious if hardly effective D'Arcy Short, who made a slow 28 off 34.

Carey restored some respectability to the total, but 149-7 was all Australia could muster.

Pakistan beats Australia by 45 runs in T20 tri-series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
How Pakistan Super League transformed Pakistan Cricket's...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan call up Sohail for T20s after Babar injury
RELATED STORY
Wobbly Aussies face another trial by spin
RELATED STORY
Pakistan whitewash Windies at a canter
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today
PAK 194/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 149/7 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 45 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
1st Test
BAN 43/10
WIN 243/2 (84.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Windies lead Bangladesh by 200 runs with 8 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us