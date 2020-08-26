Minecraft is truly one of the most liberating game experiences and has been so for a long time. After hours upon hours of playing linear games, Minecraft is sort of an assault to the senses with its overwhelmingly large open-world and the different possibilities it provides.

However, Minecraft, at least in the daylight, is one of the most laid-back and relaxing games that players can sink massive hours into. The best aspect of the game comes from crafting, smelting, and various other mechanics that allow players to combine materials to make entirely new items.

Some of these items can be extremely useful, while some others can be helpful for either trading or decoration. One such type of object is a book.

Books can be found naturally in the game world or crafted using other materials in the game; here's how.

How to make a book in Minecraft?

Materials Required:

Sugar Cane

Leather

Follow these steps to make a book:

1) Look for Sugar Cane

(image credits: the arcade corner)

Sugar Cane can be a bit tricky to find in some game worlds, and will require a bit of hunting. One thing to keep in mind is that it does not grow next to frozen water.

Therefore, it makes more sense to look for sugar cane in warmer biomes.

2) Start a Sugar Cane farm

(image credits: Pinterest)

As sugar cane is hard to come by, and you will need a lot of it to make a book in Minecraft, it is best to start a sugar cane farm. Placing a piece of sugar cane on the ground will plant it, but it will only grow taller in the following conditions:

It must be planted on dirt, sand, grass, or podzol.[1]

There must be at least one water block adjacent to the ground it is planted on.

Note — to harvest the cane, wait until it grows taller and break the top blocks. If you leave the lowest cane block, it will keep growing. (source: wikihow)

3) Turn 3 Cane into Paper

(image credits: how to Minecraft)

After collecting enough canes, open the crafting menu and fill the row with canes. Three canes are enough to make three sheets of paper, which constitutes one book.

4) Look for Leather

(image credits: 10roar)

Leather can be obtained by mining cows. Cows are usually not difficult to find, and each one will drop 0 to 2 units of Leather. You'll need one piece of Leather for each book.

You can also make Leather out of four rabbit hides, or find it occasionally by fishing.

If you want a steady source of Leather, grow wheat and use the harvested stalks to lure cows into an enclosure. Offer a pair of cows more wheat to breed them whenever you're getting low on animals. (source: wikihow)

5) Craft a Book

(image credits: dig Minecraft)

After having collected all the necessary materials, open the crafting menu, and combine three boxes of paper with one box of Leather to make 1 Book. Books can be traded with villagers. Librarian villagers can buy a single book as part of an enchanted book trade in Minecraft.