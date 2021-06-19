Indiefoxx invites Amouranth for “tongue massage” after duo gets banned on Twitch

Two controversial figures in the Twitch sphere, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres, were banned earlier today. The suspensions serve as a warning to meta and category abusers who have shifted to ASMR streams after their views for the hot tub meta began drying up.

Addressing the bans on Twitch, both Amouranth and Indiefoxx have been making light of the situation on Twitter.

Indiefoxx jokes about spa day with Amouranth after Twitch bans both their accounts

Hey @Amouranth wanna go to a spa since we both have the weekend off? I could really use a tongue massage. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

As content creators who have transitioned to a more gimmicky style of entertainment, their latest attempt sees them transition into ASMR streams. The two offer services like licking their mics for a couple of dollars to writing their subscriber’s names on their bodies.

Naturally, skirting the Twitch Terms of Service in a fashion that puts them in a gray area couldn’t last long, and the platform has finally cracked down on their streams.

Looks like the hot tub meta got too low on numbers without the just chatting section carrying it. Time to move to ASMR! Lol what a joke man. — summit1g (@summit1g) June 18, 2021

Twitch had earlier released a statement during the hot-tub meta days. The company claimed to keep a close eye on what was acceptable and has kept its word regarding taking action against offenders.

“So, hot-tub meta. I think there are a couple of people in chat that is asking about the hot-tub meta, and we are going to talk about it. So, we understand at Twitch that this is getting a lot of attention from the community lately, and we have been watching closely. Our nudity and attire policy does allow bathing suits in an appropriate context, and hot-tubs do fall under that criteria. However, what has not changed is the sexually suggestive and explicit content is not allowed under the guidelines, under the TOS and Twitch will take action when that is reported to us.”

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

I’ve been banned on twitch

1 like = 1 second shorter ban…https://t.co/zQSBEIfY5x pic.twitter.com/vQULcCIv8L — Amouranth (@Amouranth) June 19, 2021

Amouranth and Indiefoxx seem far from bothered, however, as they continue to link their alternate business ventures and play the ban off as a temporary inconvenience.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

