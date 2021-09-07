Twitch streamer Jinny gets scammed for €100 in a split second while walking around in Berlin

Many Twitch streamers choose to live stream in public, but it does not always go well. In one such instance, an IRL Twitch streamer who goes by the name of Jinnytty on the platform got scammed while roaming around the streets of Berlin.

The streamer fell for one of the oldest tricks in the book, the gamble of the "Shell Game," and lost €100 in the process. The game basically operates with the person having to guess which cup or box the ball is under.

Her chat tried to warn her against the scam, but it seems like the streamer paid no heed to her chat or didn't notice it.

Twitch streamer Jinny loses €100 to a roadside scam

Jinny was roaming the streets of Berlin and came across a roadside gambler, who seemed to pique her curiosity. As she approached the man, her chat blew up, warning her that this was a scam. However, the streamer did not seem to take notice of her chat and proceeded anyway.

The scam became obvious when the gambler told her that the cost of playing was €100 when she handed him a note of €50. However, the streamer fell for the scam and handed over the money. A TTS donation of $3 came much later, warning her that the game was a scam. Unfortunately, it was too late by then.

"Scam! Run Jinny, run!"

The streamer was paying no attention to her chat and unfortunately picked the wrong box, thereby losing her hard-earned money. Unfortunately, the Twitch streamer became a victim of such a scam, but this can also be a lesson for Jinny. Hopefully, she will pay more attention to her chat when she is livestreaming in public and not indulge in such roadside gambling anymore, which is a scam more often than not.

