Pokimane comes to terms with what “Ahegao” actually means, says she's stopped since

The following article looks back at an incident when Imane “Pokimane” Anys explained that she recently found out what the term “Ahegao” meant.

“Ahegao” refers to the facial expression that a person has while he is having an “orgasm.” Pokimane explained that she used to think the facial expression instead signified “dying.”

Regardless, the streamer explained that she had seen other people do the “Ahegao” expression and used to do it herself. However, Pokimane revealed that she has stopped doing the expression altogether after learning its meaning.

Pokimane says she stopped using the “Ahegao” face expression upon learning what it actually meant

Pokimane had only recently learnt the meaning behind the “Ahegao” expression. Until then, she had no idea what it was called:

“I didn’t know about, I don’t know what it’s called, but you know the anime face where you stick out your eyes and stick out your tongue and s**t. I didn’t know about ahego-whatever it’s called for so long. I always used to do it coz I had seen people do that, who are watching hentai. To me, it was like dying, like I was like dying.”

In a nutshell, while Pokimane had seen “hentai” enthusiasts using the facial expression in the past, she was unsure about what it was called or used to signify. The streamer did not appear to remember the term, but wound up revealing that she has not used it since learning its meaning:

“Anyways, bottom line, I used to kind of do it until I learned what it meant if you did in in an inappropriate manner, and then I had to stop doing it entirely. Does that make sense?”

Hence, while Pokimane had initially been using the exaggerated facial expression without having any clue about what it generally signified, she stopped, once she learnt about the overall context. Regardless, the streamer’s community tends to clip part of her streams to come up with the most “suggestive” of clips. As a result, the internet is littered with suggestive videos related to Pokimane and “Ahegao.”

