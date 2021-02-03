5 outlandish Pokimane moments caught on stream

Imane Anys, aka Pokimane, is one of the most popular streamers due to the chaotic nature of her streams. Not all streams are equally turbulent. Some clearly stand out.

There have been several instances when Pokimane momentarily lost control of her own stream. People send her unsafe links, and she has to deal with trolls routinely. But her response to these disturbing moments has turned the streamer into an icon of the community.

Nonetheless, there have been times on Pokimane's streams that have been difficult to handle for her. The following are five times when things went overboard on her stream.

5 most memorable and wild moments from Pokimane's live stream

#5 - Pokimane is sexually harassed

Image via Pokimane

Pokimane has definitely the victim of many sexual harassment incidents. People need to realize that such behavior is not okay. The images above show two separate instances where certain individuals decided to act perversely.

She's been sexually harassed and sexualized constantly by all of you losers who watch her streams. i think she has every right to talk about this — Hey there! #BlackLivesMatter (@gamerprince1999) June 22, 2020

This whole Fedmyster document is just "Yea I may have sexually harassed multiple coworkers/friends but Pokimane hurt my feewings 🥺" — dunc (@duncTTV) November 25, 2020

Both guys in the frame positioned themselves to be closer to Pokimane's lower back. She was visibly uncomfortable through the entire stream.

#4 - Domestic violence

Image via Pokimane

This happened when another player's girlfriend was angry. Light slapping sounds are heard at the very beginning of this clip. The person playing with Pokimane alludes to the fact that his girlfriend is angry as Pokimane tries to figure out what's going on.

guys girlfriend makes him stop playing with pokimane and starts slapping him.. you can hear it all in the video.. but the beta orbiters are making jokes about it like it isnt flat out domestic violence. imagine if we swapped the genders... crazy world we live in. https://t.co/6bMB55KRC5 — flex (@flexshomaru) January 20, 2020

The video ends with someone hitting another person and the guy saying, "ow, ow." The player on the other end mentioned that he has to stop playing for the moment. The signs of physical abuse were there.

#3 - Pokimane receives a sex toy

Image via Pokimane

As inappropriate as things get on Pokimane's streams, this one was pretty bad. It is perceived as a joke to many in the community to send adult products to female influencers. Pokimane has repeatedly mentioned that she does not appreciate such packages. She looked disappointed after opening the package and discovering the item.

Someone really sent Pokimane a dildo during her unboxing stream — Martie (@_MartieMar) December 25, 2019

In a small box sent to her, there is a black sex toy with lube. This incident had her speechless, and all humor left her face.

#2 - She ate a bug

Image via Pokimane

This one will make many viewers cringe. As a joke, a cricket was put into Pokimane's mouth, and she chewed on it. At first, she was unaware of what had just happened, but she spat out when she figured out that it was a cricket.

Pokimane will definitely never fall for something like this again.

#1 - Pokimane accidentally showed porn

Image via Pokimane

This one is number one for the most obvious of reasons. Pokimane clicked on a link that she should not have. It turned out to be porn. Twitch gave her a warning for accidentally displaying pornography, which is incredibly light for the error.

warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream.

i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao 😅 pic.twitter.com/t2NxgxPEBM — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 23, 2020

This is one of the newer controversies involving the streamer. It is not surprising. After all, she continues to get into trouble like this because she doesn't check links before opening. A smaller streamer would've been banned.

