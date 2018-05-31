Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Berizzo replaces Ziganda at Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have announced the appointment of Eduardo Berizzo as the club's new coach, replacing Jose Angel Ziganda.

News 31 May 2018, 23:46 IST
Eduardo Berizzo
Eduardo Berizzo has been appointed the new coach of Athletic Bilbao, signing a one-year deal to take charge of the Basque club.

Berizzo replaces Jose Angel Ziganda and is joined on the coaching staff by Ernesto Marcucci, Pablo Fernandez, Carlos Kisluk, Roberto Bonano and Mariano Uglessich.

Ziganda's departure was announced earlier in the month, the coach lasting a single season after succeeding Ernesto Valverde at San Mames.

The appointment of Berizzo, who required prostate surgery last season, sees the 48-year-old return to management after he was sacked by Sevilla last December.

"For me it's an honour to be here, to defend those common values ​​that we have," Berizzo told a news conference on Thursday. "I appreciate all the confidence you've given me here, I hope to make Athletic better and have a defined style.

"I want to belong and be part of the Athletic philosophy, there is also a technical part and a sentimental part for the amount of people who have advised me to come here."

Berizzo previously worked with Marcelo Bielsa during his spell as Chile coach, with the Argentine also a former Athletic coach, having led the club from 2011 to 2013.

"I spoke with Marcelo to be here today and he told me not to hesitate a minute to come and I also talked with [former Athetic coach Luis Maria] Bonini, who is no longer with us," Berizzo added.

"Marcelo has told me about the players, it's been a while, but I know Athletic well and we have to make a powerful team, I've seen all their matches and I have not asked for any signings."

