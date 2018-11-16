×
Brazil must make Copa America final – Tite

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    16 Nov 2018, 12:52 IST
Tite - Cropped
Brazil coach Tite

Brazil coach Tite said anything less than an appearance in next year's Copa America final would be considered a failure for his team.

Tite's side will likely go into the competition as favourites, particularly with Brazil hosting the event for the first time since 1989.

However, they were also among the fancied sides at the World Cup in Russia, only to suffer a quarter-final loss to Belgium.

The Selecao have not reached a Copa America final since 2007 – when they beat Argentina – and Tite says it is imperative they return to the showpiece next year.

"We must play very well and we must win, we must be champions. At a minimum, we must reach the final," he told a news conference ahead of Friday's friendly with Uruguay.

"And, before that, have a good performance. I say it because we culturally live in a country that lives football."

He added: "I want to do my best in my daily job. I want to be the best version of me, I want to improve, to give opportunities through my work.

"The time I'll have... I don't know."

After facing Uruguay, Brazil will meet Cameroon in another friendly on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
