England stuns Spain 3-2 in UEFA Nations League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Oct 2018, 02:26 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — England stunned Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, earning payback for its opening loss against La Roja and staying in contention for a spot in the final four.

Raheem Sterling ended his three-year scoring drought with England with goals on each side of Marcus Rashford's strike before the break, and England held on from 3-0 to earn its first win in Spain since 1987.

Spain suffered its first loss in a competitive match at home since 2003 against Greece. It hadn't lost at home in 27 matches, and had not conceded three goals in a home match since 1991 against Hungary, lost 4-2.

Paco Alcacer scored Spain's first goal early in the second half and Sergio Ramos' claimed the second on the final play of the match.

Despite the loss, Spain stayed ahead in Group 4 of the top-tier League A with two more points than England after three matches. Croatia, with a game in hand, has one point.

Spain could have secured a spot in the last four with a win, while a draw would have ended England's chances of advancing. Only the group winner moves on.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
