Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hierro leaves Spain post after World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
274   //    08 Jul 2018, 16:25 IST
Fernando Hierro - cropped
Fernando Hierro at the World Cup.

Fernando Hierro will not continue as Spain coach, or return to his previous role as sporting director, following the World Cup, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Hierro stepped up to become interim coach after Julen Lopetegui was sensationally sacked on the eve of the World Cup following the announcement he was to take charge at Real Madrid at the end of the tournament.

Spain subsequently qualified from the group stage but went out to hosts Russia at the last-16 stage following a penalty shoot-out in Moscow.

Hierro was not expected to continue as coach after the World Cup but the RFEF has announced he will not stay with the organisation in any role.

"The last Spanish coach declined to return to his previous position as sports director of the RFEF to seek new horizons and undertake new professional challenges," the RFEF said.

"The RFEF wants to thank Fernando Hierro for his commitment and sense of responsibility when he took over the national team in extraordinary circumstances as well as in the performance of all his duties. 

"The Federation wants to highlight the professional and human values ​​of an extraordinary athlete."

Roberto Martinez, who has led Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup, is among the coaches to have been linked with taking the Spain role.

Martinez played down the links ahead of a quarter-final defeat of tournament favourites Brazil, with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique also reported to be on the RFEF shortlist along with Michel and Quique Sanchez Flores.

World Cup 2018: Hierro ponders changes as Spain prepare...
RELATED STORY
Kickoff: Spain coach Hierro can add to long World Cup resume
RELATED STORY
Struggling Spain need Hierro steel to keep World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Hierro addresses VAR, says Spain lucky
RELATED STORY
Spain replaces fired Lopetegui with Hierro for World Cup
RELATED STORY
De Gea to retain Spain spot, Hierro confirms
RELATED STORY
Caretaker Hierro leaving his mark on Spain at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 things Hierro should look at fixing for...
RELATED STORY
Hierro hoping to buck trend and guide Spain past Russia
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Hierro to take charge of Spain for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us