Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I knew this season would be difficult – Mourinho not surprised by United's poor start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.33K   //    02 Sep 2018, 09:51 IST
JoseMourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United's poor start has not come as a surprise to Jose Mourinho, who knew it would be a difficult campaign for the Red Devils before their Premier League season got underway.

United are already playing catch-up in the Premier League following back-to-back defeats after suffering a demoralising 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham.

United manager Mourinho is under increasing pressure having lost twice in three matches as they prepare to travel to Burnley on Sunday.

However, Mourinho – who has cut a frustrated figure after United's failure to meet his transfer demands having only signed Fred, Diogo Dalot and reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant – predicted his team would find it tough this term.

"I said that in the summer before the competition started," said Mourinho. "It's not especially now. Two defeats are two defeats. We still have 35 matches to play. It's not because we lost six points that this is going to change.

"I knew this was going to be difficult because I knew that last season was going to be very, very difficult."

Asked about a realistic target, Mourinho said: "Win at Burnley. Then win against Watford. That is the target we have.

"We have matches to play every week and the target is always to win. We know that in the Champions League, we have to play the biggest candidate in Juventus.

"They were always a big candidate but they transformed themselves into the biggest candidate.

"They don't hide the fact their investment made was really to win the Champions League. But even against that big team, we are going to try to win.

"Last season we had a fantastic start and we won the first three matches. We got nine points from three matches, scoring 10 goals.

"Then we lost a couple of matches. Maybe this time we started with two defeats and who knows if we will have a good run that gives us consecutive victories and consecutive points."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is not the right man to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reasons behind Manchester United's dismal...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho prepared for 'difficult' season after transfer woes
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute Signings Jose Mourinho Should Have Made
RELATED STORY
5 players Jose Mourinho will heavily rely on this season
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho should not be blamed for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us