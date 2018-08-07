Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Milan can't afford Milinkovic-Savic, Leonardo admits

Omnisport
NEWS
News
809   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:34 IST
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - cropped
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic playing for Lazio

AC Milan would love to try and bring in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio but would not be able to do so and stay within the parameters of Financial Fair Play, according to Leonardo.

Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic is among Europe's most sought-after talents, and has been regularly linked with Manchester United.

The 23-year-old midfielder would be welcomed at San Siro with open arms but, after bringing in Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci, Milan's technical director has talked down the prospect of another dramatic move late in the transfer window. 

"In light of Financial Fair Play we won't be signing a top midfielder," Leonardo said at news conference to present Paolo Maldini as sporting strategy and development director.

"If we can find a way - within the rules - to pull off a miracle and sign a player who will bring a lot to the team then we'll try to do it. But we may not be able to.

"The deal we already did gives us a lot and stays within the rules, but it's very difficult to do again.

"Milinkovic-Savic is a dream for many teams, unfortunately right now dreaming about a player who is worth so much is not possible for us.

"Even a year ago when I was asked to choose one Serie A player [Milan wanted] he was the one I picked. He's the complete modern midfielder, but it's not financially possible for us to sign him."

According to Leonardo, Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic is close to leaving the Rossoneri for Atletico Madrid, but the former Brazil international rejected suggestions Suso could move to Roma.

Leonardo also dismissed rumours of interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot.

Omnisport
NEWS
Milan appoints former coach Leonardo as sporting director
RELATED STORY
Leonardo backs Milan boss Gattuso amid Conte links
RELATED STORY
Nobody says no to AC Milan - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG set to battle Manchester United for Milan...
RELATED STORY
Suso: Bonucci departure means AC Milan lose leadership
RELATED STORY
AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
Higuain undergoes AC Milan medical
RELATED STORY
Bonucci pushing for Juventus return, says AC Milan's...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso plays down Higuain-Milan speculation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League 2017-18
09 Aug STU AEK 10:30 PM Sturm Graz vs AEK Larnaca
09 Aug HAP APO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs APOEL
09 Aug TOR KUK 10:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Kukësi
09 Aug TRE FEY 10:30 PM Trenčín vs Feyenoord
09 Aug SIG KAI 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Kairat
09 Aug SHE VAL 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Valur
09 Aug MAR BOR 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs Bordeaux
09 Aug JAG GEN 10:50 PM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Gent
09 Aug CSK KOB 11:15 PM CSKA Sofia vs København
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us