Pochettino fears for fatigued Tottenham players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    24 Nov 2018, 08:50 IST
mauriciopochettino - cropped
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Following the international break, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has bemoaned the workload his side must endure.

With 10 days between this year's World Cup final and Tottenham's first game in the International Champions Cup, there has been little rest for a number of Spurs players.

While the team chase elusive silverware, Pochettino is fearful his stars are at risk of both physical and psychological fatigue.

"Today the technology, sports science and the medical staff are fantastic. But we're pushing players to the limit," he said. "The line between getting injured and staying fit is so thin. We don't realise that we're playing with the health of players.

"They're human, they are young, they need to enjoy life, too. They need to spend energy with their families, kids, girlfriends – and the guys that are not with girlfriends need to try to find one."

Nine of Tottenham's 12 World Cup representatives have suffered muscular injuries since the start of the club season.

Christian Eriksen is set to makes his first start since September against Chelsea on Saturday, while Davinson Sanchez and Kieran Trippier will both be ruled out due to injury.

According to Pochettino, the burden of international football is the root cause.

"We're going to finish in the league on May 12 and we hope to be in the FA Cup or Champions League final," Pochettino said.

"But they leave again when the September internationals arrive and again in October and November, it's 15 days [when] you lose control of the players.

"We put a lot of emphasis on looking after them but, in the end, when the competition arrives, the competition does not wait for you. And who pays? The club."

