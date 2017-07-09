NASCAR results at Kentucky: Martin Truex's late gamble pays off with win in dominating race

Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota dominated the race at Kentucky Speedway, but had to gamble big to visit victory lane.

by Omnisport 09 Jul 2017, 09:08 IST

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. dominated Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, but in the end, he needed a huge gamble in overtime to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race.

Truex led 152 of the 274 laps in the Quaker State 400, and won the first two stages of the race. He was so far out in front of the field much of the night that it was clear it would take a fluke for someone else to win the event.

That fluke almost happened. Just as Truex was set to take the white flag, a caution came out for Kurt Busch's mechanical problem. That set up overtime, and the strategy played out like this: crew chief Cole Pearn rolled the dice and left Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota out on the track, while all the other leaders pitted for fresher, cooler — and faster — tires.

Even though Truex's car had been a beast throughout the race, many thought he'd be a sitting duck on the restart.

"I thought we were dead," Truex told NBCSN afterward. "I thought we were done. It's just completely unbelievable."

But the gamble worked. Truex quickly pulled away on the restart and held on for his 10th career NASCAR Cup victory and his third this season. The race finished under caution because of a multicar crash behind the lead pack.

"I can't say enough about him," Truex said about Pearn.

Kyle Larson finished second, capping a remarkable night that saw him start at the rear of the field, race his way to third, then get sent to the back of the pack because of a speeding penalty on pit road.

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Saturday afternoon, Busch had won the rain-delayed Alsco 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

As noted earlier, Truex won the first two stages of the event, giving him a NASCAR Cup-series leading 13 stage wins this season. How impressive is that? Kyle Busch has the second-most stage wins, with four.

Still, despite the dominating performance, Truex's win came down to that pit-strategy gamble, and his ability to get a fast restart in overtime. He'd had a feeling even as he led the way throughout the night that his win wouldn't come easy.

"I worried every lap waiting for a caution. Fortunately, I was able to hold them off," he said.

Results from the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Quaker State 400 at Kentucky

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kyle Busch

6. Erik Jones

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Joey Logano

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Darrell Wallace Jr.

12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Danica Patrick

16. Chris Buescher

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Daniel Suarez

19. Austin Dillon

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. Paul Menard

22. Ryan Newman

23. Michael McDowell

24. David Ragan

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Landon Cassill

27. Ryan Sieg

28. Reed Sorenson

29. Jeffrey Earnhardt

30. Kurt Busch

31. Timmy Hill

32. B.J McLeod

33. Ty Dillon

34. Cole Whitt

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Joey Gase

37. Trevor Bayne

38. Kasey Kahne

39. Brad Keselowski

40. Jimmie Johnson