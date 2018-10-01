Bjorn enjoying Ryder Cup celebrations amid uncertain future

Victorious captain Thomas Bjorn with the Ryder Cup

Thomas Bjorn is in no rush to decide whether he will continue playing as he intends to enjoy reliving Europe's Ryder Cup success for months to come.

Bjorn guided Europe to a comprehensive victory at Le Golf National on Sunday, triumphing by seven points as Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood starred.

And while the 15-time European Tour winner has a decision to make about where he goes next, having admitted before the tournament that his future was up in the air, the focus for now is on celebrating the 17.5-10.5 win.

"I'm still not sure, to be honest," Bjorn told Omnisport. "I'm going to be very much enjoying these next few weeks and months, I'm going to have a bit of time of reflecting and then we'll see what happens.

"I'm just delighted that it's gone the way it's gone and to even start thinking about what the future holds for me right now is something I couldn't even spend time doing.

"I'm happy with where I am and what we've done and I want to just enjoy these moments and then we'll take it from there."

Quizzed on his role in the post-victory festivities, the Dane added: "I left at about 2.30 this morning and I thought that was a good time to get out of there.

When you need to go to bed but you don’t want to let go! pic.twitter.com/mb98rJmbCS — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 1, 2018

"I think they were all at the celebrations and it kind of scattered a bit overnight. It was fun, it was appropriate and it fitted what happened in the day."

Although Bjorn is revelling in victory, he acknowledged there is some sympathy for beaten United States captain Jim Furyk, who drew criticism from team member Patrick Reed after defeat.

"As a captain you always do [have sympathy]," he said. "I know Jim very well, he's put in a lot of hard work, he's put his time and effort and soul into this, so I can only have the most respect for him as a person and what he's done.

"At any big sporting event, somebody is going to stand up and win and somebody is going to stand up and lose.

"This will hopefully not reflect on Jim because he's such a quality player and he's been such a gentleman throughout his career."