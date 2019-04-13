×
Cool Koepka oozing confidence after retaining Masters lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    13 Apr 2019, 05:38 IST
Brooks Koepka - cropped
Brooks Koepka during round two of the 2019 Masters

Brooks Koepka felt his ability to remain on an even keel proved valuable on Friday as he retained a share of the lead at the Masters.

Koepka shot a bogey-free 66 on day one at Augusta National, but found life tougher in his second round – a wild start leaving him two over for the day after six holes.

However, the three-time major champion fought back impressively and a birdie at the last ensured he would once again top the leaderboard at the end of the day, this time alongside Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day.

At seven under, that quintet are one clear of four players, including Tiger Woods.

"I'm proud of myself, the way I hung in there," said Koepka, who ultimately signed for a 71 on day two.

"My bounce‑back stats [after bogeys] are pretty good ... I think part of that is just because of my temperament. I never get too down and just focus on the next one.

"To be where I'm at, as badly as I putted and hit the ball today [Friday], I'm pleased with it."

Koepka is understandably confident in his ability to claim another major title, after triumphing at successive U.S. Opens and the 2018 US PGA Championship.

"I don't know if it's my attitude. I just think I know I can beat a lot of people mentally," he added.

"I know some people don't think I'm mentally tough, or tough in general, but I think I am. I think I've proven that with three [major] trophies.

"I feel like no matter how things are going, whether they are going really well or really poorly out there, I can grind it out, and especially during a major. I know just to hang in there because there's always something around the corner."

Omnisport
NEWS
