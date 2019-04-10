×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Forecast suggests storms could crash Sunday's final Masters pairings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Apr 2019, 22:38 IST
Masters 2019 practice in the rain
Masters 2019 practice in the rain

Tuesday's storms have given way to sunny skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday at Augusta National as players prepare for golf's first major of the year.

However, the United States National Weather Service is forecasting that, after a relatively tame start on Thursday, there is a chance of thunderstorms on Friday and Sunday - sandwiched around a chance of showers on Saturday.

Play gets started early on Thursday with honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to tee off at 08:15 local time (13:15 BST).

Sunday's final group typically tees off shortly after 14:30 local time (19:30 BST) but according to the forecast that could be interrupted – which could lead to play going into a reserve day on Monday.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high of 28c and easterly winds of up to 11 mph.

Thursday night: A 30 per cent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c.

Friday: Thunderstorms possible after noon (local time), but mostly cloudy, with a high near 27c. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c. 

Advertisement

Saturday: A 40 per cent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28c. 

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Sunday: A 70 per cent chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1400 local time. Cloudy, with a high near 27c.

In the unlikely event of the tournament not being finished on Sunday, the forecast for Monday has a 30 per cent chance of showers but mostly sunny.

Omnisport
NEWS
Augusta evacuated due to storms
RELATED STORY
Reed confident he knows how to defend Masters title
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: Augusta light can lead Spieth out of the shadows
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: The best bets for Augusta glory
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: The Grand Slam winners Rory can join at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Masters: 15 contenders for a precious green jacket
RELATED STORY
Woods, McIlroy have Masters on mind for different reasons
RELATED STORY
Fowler 'more ready than I've ever been' for Masters breakthrough
RELATED STORY
Woods short on advice for Thomas ahead of Masters
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: Tiger's major wait and McIlroy's Grand Slam bid - key Opta facts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us