Forecast suggests storms could crash Sunday's final Masters pairings

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 10 Apr 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Masters 2019 practice in the rain

Tuesday's storms have given way to sunny skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday at Augusta National as players prepare for golf's first major of the year.

However, the United States National Weather Service is forecasting that, after a relatively tame start on Thursday, there is a chance of thunderstorms on Friday and Sunday - sandwiched around a chance of showers on Saturday.

Play gets started early on Thursday with honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to tee off at 08:15 local time (13:15 BST).

Sunday's final group typically tees off shortly after 14:30 local time (19:30 BST) but according to the forecast that could be interrupted – which could lead to play going into a reserve day on Monday.

It's #MastersWeek! @TWCAlexWallace has all the deets on how much weather can impact a player's game. pic.twitter.com/F4hVrSODTL — AMHQ (@AMHQ) April 10, 2019

Thursday: Sunny, with a high of 28c and easterly winds of up to 11 mph.

Thursday night: A 30 per cent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c.

Friday: Thunderstorms possible after noon (local time), but mostly cloudy, with a high near 27c. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c.

Advertisement

Saturday: A 40 per cent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28c.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17c. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Sunday: A 70 per cent chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1400 local time. Cloudy, with a high near 27c.

In the unlikely event of the tournament not being finished on Sunday, the forecast for Monday has a 30 per cent chance of showers but mostly sunny.