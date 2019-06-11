Fowler not worried about major drought ahead of U.S. Open

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler has never won a major but the American is not worried as he tries to claim a breakthrough victory at the U.S. Open.

Fowler is a five-time PGA Tour champion however, he is still searching for his maiden major title.

The 30-year-old has been a runner-up at the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open, while he finished third at the 2014 US PGA Championship.

Fowler, though, is not dwelling on his drought ahead of Thursday's opening round at Pebble Beach.

"Obviously there's a lot of great players that haven't won a major," Fowler said. "It's not necessarily something I think about or worry about. I know that when the time is right, it's going to happen.

"If I don't win a major, that's not going to necessarily define me. Do I want to win a major? Yes. I would love to and then knock off some more after that. But it's not going to define who I am."

Welcome to Pebble Beach.



It’s U.S. Open week. pic.twitter.com/JfZc7wb0YP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2019

Fowler was tied for second at the 2014 US Open in North Carolina, however, this year's tournament will be held at the famed Pebble Beach in California.

"To me I look at Pebble as not necessarily a place that the more you play it you have an advantage, necessarily," Fowler told reporters. "It's a pretty straightforward golf course. There's only a couple of tee shots that are somewhat blind that you need to just make sure that you're comfortable on lines. It's pretty much right in front of you. Very small greens.

"So, I love that about it. It's not very tricky. You hit it in a lot of the middle of the greens here, and you're going to be in a good position. … But how could you not like this place and get good vibes, especially the last couple of days with the weather we've had and just makes you feel good. It's a beautiful place."

Justin Thomas, meanwhile, will be coming off a 20th-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open last week as he eyes a second major crown.

Thomas won the US PGA in 2017 and he was tied for 12th at the Masters in April.

"My game right now, it's pretty good. It's obviously not exactly where I'd like it to be," Thomas said. "I felt like last week … we did better. I rolled the ball great last week, I just didn't make anything.

"I really do love U.S. Opens, I love the test, the grind. They just have a different feel to them, like all the majors do. And I'm excited to go out there and check it out because when you get weather like this at Pebble Beach, it's got to be one of the most beautiful places in the world. It's going to be a fun week."