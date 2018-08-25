Green shoots clear as weak round costs Daly

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 25 Aug 2018, 00:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gavin Green at the Czech Masters

Gavin Green secured a one-shot advantage at the Czech Masters on Friday as overnight co-leader John Daly dropped way off the pace.

Green and Daly were among four players to shoot impressive eight-under 64s on Thursday, but their fortunes were considerably more contrasting in the second round.

Even a double at the 16th and a bogey at the 17th could not derail Green as he carded a 68, that blip coming in the middle of a stretch of seven birdies in 10 holes.

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters, another to share the lead after Thursday, remained in contention following a two-under round made up of four birdies and two bogeys.

The Belgian was one of four players two shots back in a tie for third, with Jeff Winther second after matching Green's four-under 68.

7 birdies in 10 holes...



This is the pick of them from leader @gavingreen93 pic.twitter.com/He72JqTDAA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2018

Matt Wallace, with a share of seventh, carded the best score of the day, shooting eight birdies for a 65.

It was a different story for Daly, who fell away after five bogeys in a three-over 75, including dropped shots on three consecutive holes from the 16th.

Daly ended the day in a tie for 36th.