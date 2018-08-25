Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Green shoots clear as weak round costs Daly

25 Aug 2018
Gavin Green at the Czech Masters

Gavin Green secured a one-shot advantage at the Czech Masters on Friday as overnight co-leader John Daly dropped way off the pace.

Green and Daly were among four players to shoot impressive eight-under 64s on Thursday, but their fortunes were considerably more contrasting in the second round.

Even a double at the 16th and a bogey at the 17th could not derail Green as he carded a 68, that blip coming in the middle of a stretch of seven birdies in 10 holes.

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters, another to share the lead after Thursday, remained in contention following a two-under round made up of four birdies and two bogeys.

The Belgian was one of four players two shots back in a tie for third, with Jeff Winther second after matching Green's four-under 68.

Matt Wallace, with a share of seventh, carded the best score of the day, shooting eight birdies for a 65.

It was a different story for Daly, who fell away after five bogeys in a three-over 75, including dropped shots on three consecutive holes from the 16th.

Daly ended the day in a tie for 36th.

