I don't really care, it's not me - Koepka not excited by Grace 62

Brooks Koepka was not exactly effusive in his praise of Branden Grace, after the South African's record-breaking 62 at Royal Birkdale.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 03:19 IST

Brooks Koepka during round three of The Open

Branden Grace was hailed by many of his fellow players after making history with the first 62 in men's major championship history on Saturday.

Yet it appears not everyone was excited by the South African's achievement at Royal Birkdale.

On a day when still conditions and a softened course led to plenty of birdie opportunities in round three of The Open, Grace became the first man to dip under 63 in a major - after that mark had been hit 31 times.

The likes of Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia led the tributes to Grace, while there were tweets of appreciation from golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Happy for and proud of Bear's Club member @BrandenGrace on the 1st 62 in major-championship history. Great round at Royal Birkdale #theopen — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 22, 2017

But their praise contrasted with the comments of Brooks Koepka, who was perhaps a little grumpier than usual in the mixed zone after a closing bogey left the U.S. Open champion needing to make up six shots on leader Jordan Spieth.

"I don't really care. It's not me. I didn't shoot 62, so it doesn't bother me," said Koepka.

"I'm happy for him. I'm glad he shot 62, that's sweet. But other than that it doesn't have anything to do with me, so I'm not really concerned."

We're sure Branden appreciates the kind words.