In-form Campillo among China Open leaders

In-form Spaniard Jorge Campillo holds a share of the lead after the first round of the China Open.

Campillo claimed his maiden European Tour title with a Trophee Hassan II triumph last weekend and maintained his momentum at Genzon Golf Club on Thursday.

The 32-year-old - who has registered four top-three finishes in his last five starts - shot a blemish-free seven-under 65 after he lit up the front nine in Shenzhen.

Campillo hit the turn in 30 courtesy of an eagle three at the ninth and a fifth birdie of an impressive round at the penultimate hole left him level at the top of the leaderboard.

David Lipsky, fifth in Rabat last week, joined Campillo in carding a 65, a birdie at the ninth - his last hole - earning him a share, while Tapio Pulkkanen is also seven under following five birdies on the back nine.

Wu Ashun and Jin Daxing are just a shot off the pace on home soil along with John Catlin.

Li Haotong is among eight players just two strokes adrift of the leading trio.