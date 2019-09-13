Justin Thomas reveals melanoma scare

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Sep 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former world number one Justin Thomas

Former world number one Justin Thomas has revealed that he suffered a recent melanoma scare.

The 2017 US PGA Championship winner says he was fortunate that a form of skin cancer was detected in a mole on his left leg at such an early stage.

"I recently had a scare at the dermatologist where a very small mole on my left leg was caught in the early stages of melanoma," the American posted, along with a picture of a big scare on his leg.

"Luckily, we found it at a time where there should be no problems going forward. That being said, EVERYBODY GO GET CHECKED!!

"No harm can come from it and it's the best way to catch anything before it becomes a serious issue. Especially for all the junior golfers (and other athletes) spending so much time in the sun.

"It is so important to make sure you're monitoring your body - no matter how old you are or how much sunscreen you use. It really got my attention, and hoping it does the same to y'all!"