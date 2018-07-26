Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kapur starts title defence with solid 66, lies fifth in Pattaya

Press Trust of India
13   //    26 Jul 2018, 20:11 IST

Pattaya (Thailand), July 26 (PTI) Shiv Kapur began his title defence at the Royal Cup with a 4-under 66 in windy conditions to be placed Tied-5th at the end of the first day, here today.

The 36-year-old, who won three times last year including the Royal Trophy, had six birdies against two bogeys.

Kapur was three shots behind Thailand's Raththee Sirithanakunsak, who signed for a seven-under-par 63. The 28-year-old Thai chasing a breakthrough win on the Asian Tour, returned with a flawless card highlighted by seven birdies to take his place atop the leaderboard.

In-form Justin Harding of South Africa, who won in Indonesia two weeks ago, continued his good run of form by carding a 64 to tie in second place with Japan's Naoto Nakanishi at the USD 500,000 event held at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

Among other Indians, Honey Baisoya (67) was Tied-13, while Himmat Rai (68) was T-25 and Jeev Milkha Singh (69) was T-37.

Viraj Madappa (70) was T-47, as was Khalin Joshi. Gaganjeet Bhullar started with 71 to be T-74, as S Chikkarangappa (72) was T-92. Rashid Khan (73) had a roller-coaster of a day, Chiragh Kumar shot 75 and Jyoti Randhawa carded 76.

Kapur birdied first and third to be off to a great start before a bogey on fifth. He got back that shot with a birdie on eighth. On the back nine he bogeyed 12th before finding birdies on 14th, 16th and 18th.

Raththee, a one-time winner on the Asian Development Tour, took advantage of his hot putter by navigating his ways around the greens with only 24 putts for his 63

