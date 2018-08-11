Khalin celebrates birthday with 7-under 64 to get to 2nd place

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) Local golfer Khalin Joshi celebrated his 26th birthday with a stunning bogey-free seven-under 64 that saw him rise to Tied-2nd after the third round of the TAKE Solutions Masters here today.

Joshi is now just one shot behind new leader Argentine Miguel Carballo (67).

On the traditional moving day, none moved better than Joshi, who a year ago had come within a whisker of grabbing his maiden Asian Tour title here.

Sitting at 13-under, Joshi said the course was yielding good scores and 20-under could be the target.

"Shubhankar and I spoke about it and he said you shoot 20-under. I spoke to my caddie as well and he said you shoot 20-under and you'll win! For me it was always a goal to shoot 20-under this week."

The tightly packed leaderboard had no less than 10 players within three shots of the leader and it had a strong Indian flavour with five of them from the host country.

On a day when the KGA course gave away a lot of good scores in perfect conditions, the only player among Top-24 to go over par was Danthai Boonma, the man who was on fire yesterday.

For Danthai the putts did not drop and instead he dropped four shots between fifth and eighth as he carded 2-over 72. His lead of five overnight helped him stay at Tied-2nd with Joshi and they were one shot behind Carballo.

Even as Joshi and Danthai were chasing Carballo, another player, who has recently moved to Bangalore, Viraj Madappa carded five-under 66 to join S Chikkarangappa (68) at 12-under 201 and two shots behind the leader.

While the Top-5 had three Indians, Joshi, Chikka and Madappa, the next lot of five players at Tied-6th also included two Indians.

The experienced SSP Chawrasia, who after being just one-under through first 11 holes, finished three-under 68 to get to 11-under.

There were six more Indians between T-11th and T-15th. Om Prakash Chouhan (67) was T-11th, while 19-year-old Karandeep Kochhar (67) who won a pro event as an amateur, was 14th.

Veer Ahlawat (69), M Dharma (65), Aman Raj (69) and Sunit Chowrasia (69), nephew of SSP Chawrasia, were all T-15.

The younger Chowrasia, who spells his second name slightly differently, is playing his first Asian Tour event and is here on an invite from the sponsors, TAKE Solutions.

Carballo had a flawless 67 to get to 14-under and is now in sight of his maiden Asian Tour title in his first season in Asia.

"I entered the round five shots back but I wasn't thinking much. I was just focused on playing my own game. Danthai made an easy birdie on the first but I told myself to just play my own game," Carballo said.

"I have been playing good this year, both on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and the Asian Tour. This is my first time playing in the final group on the Asian Tour. I wasn't feeling any pressure."

Joshi missed just one fairway and two green but had no bogeys.

"I played really well today. What's more important is that I played bogey free. That was my key. I think I'm in a good position for tomorrow, so I'm really excited," he said.

"There's a lot of golf still left, 18 holes to go. But I have put myself in a good position. That's all I was expecting this week - to just give myself a fair chance going into Sunday.

"I want to play my own game and not look at anybody. I had set myself a target of 20-under and hopefully I can achieve it. Playing 7-under tomorrow will be great