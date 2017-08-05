Kim takes charge at Kingsbarns as Wie flops

Michelle Wie's second round at the Women's British Open was 12 shots worse than her first as In-Kyung Kim moved clear of the field.

In-Kyung Kim in action at the Women's British Open

In-Kyung Kim claimed a two-shot lead in the Women's British Open as first-round front-runner Michelle Wie fell away badly on day two at Kingsbarns.

Wie carded a women's course record of 64 on Thursday to lead Kim by a stroke, but the former slumped to a 76 in her second round and dropped out of the top 20 as a result.

At four under for the tournament, Wie was seven adrift of Kim, who shot 68 on Friday despite bogeying the first hole.

That error was immediately offset by a birdie on the second and Kim went on to pick up further shots at the ninth and 17th either side of an eagle at the par-five 11th.

We caught up with a soaking wet @SWEET_IKKIM after she shot a 4-under 68 in tough conditions to lead going into the weekend @RICOHWomensBrit pic.twitter.com/8VONYBJkjS — LPGA (@LPGA) August 4, 2017

Georgia Hall and world number two Lexi Thompson shot 67 and 68 respectively to share second on nine under, with Ally McDonald (68) one further back.

So Yeon Ryu, who tops the world rankings, and Lydia Ko each made the cut by a single stroke on one under.