Kisner, Kuchar make it an All-American final at Match Play

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:58 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kevin Kisner outlasted British Open champion Francesco Molinari and reached the Dell Technologies Match Play final.

It's the second straight year for Kisner to reach the championship match at Austin Country Club, and the second straight year for an All-American final. Matt Kuchar won his semifinal match Sunday morning against Lucas Bjerregaard.

Kisner is the first player to lose in the opening round of group play and reach the final.

He won on the 18th hole after Molinari, who birdied the previous two holes to square the match, three-putted from 25 feet above the hole. Kuchar took a 1-up lead on the 16th and held on. Bjerregaard made a birdie to extend the match on the 17th, but needing a birdie for extra holes, missed from 35 feet.

