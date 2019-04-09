Koepka: Everyone would love to stop Tiger winning another major

Brooks Koepka (left) and Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has denied Tiger Woods once at a major championship and he hopes to do it again at this week's Masters.

Woods is second on the all-time list of major wins with 14, sitting four behind Jack Nicklaus, but he has not won once since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Having returned to form following years of injury problems, many are backing Woods to add to his tally at 2019's first major.

Koepka says Woods does not have the same intimidation factor he once did, though, and the next generation of golfers are keen to deny him a fifth green jacket this week.

"I think I already spoiled everybody of their dreams the last time we played," Koepka, speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, said of his US PGA Championship win in 2018 where he fended off Woods on the final day.

"I think everybody in the field would love to stop him. I mean, I enjoyed stopping history. I had a great time."

Nothing defines Augusta National more than its incomparable greens. #themasters pic.twitter.com/VcqHBlDx6W — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2019

Woods also sits second on the all-time list for PGA Tour wins with 80 and has 107 victories as a professional.

He is arguably the greatest ever and has been rounding back into form as of late, earning top-10 finishes in each of his last two major appearances.

Koepka could not deny the fact that while he wants to beat Woods, seeing him back in form is exciting to watch and he fully expects him to have a good showing this week at Augusta National.

"Taking myself out of it, I think it would be absolutely incredible to watch," Koepka added.

"It would be incredible to see. We all know he's back. There's no doubt about that. You know, can he get it done? He seems like he's competing with the Open and the PGA, he's been very close.

"I wouldn't be surprised this week if he's knocking on the door."