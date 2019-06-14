×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koepka makes stunning start to U.S. Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    14 Jun 2019, 04:10 IST
BrooksKoepka - Cropped
American Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka made a hot start in his bid for a third straight U.S. Open title, while Tiger Woods was forced to battle in the early stages.

Koepka, bidding to become the first man since Willie Anderson in the early 1900s to win the major three consecutive times, was in impressive form in his opening round at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

The four-time major champion made 12 and 11-footers for birdies on the first and third holes before chipping in at the fifth to get to three under.

Koepka almost took full advantage of the par-five sixth, making another birdie after an eagle putt just missed, to move into four under.

He is just a stroke behind clubhouse leaders Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen, who fired first-round 66s.

Norwegian amateur Viktor Hovland joined Koepka on four under through six holes to be tied for fourth.

After seeing a 24-footer for birdie stop just short, Woods – a three-time U.S. Open champion – salvaged pars on the second and third holes before a birdie at the fourth.

Advertisement

However, Woods dropped back to one over after a poor tee shot led to a double bogey at the par-three fifth.

Last year's Open champion Francesco Molinari (two under through six) and Jordan Spieth (one under through four) made decent starts.

Advertisement
Clinical Koepka makes history to open commanding US PGA lead
RELATED STORY
Stunning course record not enough for Koepka
RELATED STORY
Johnson relishing Koepka rivalry at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Koepka four clear in US PGA as Lee makes woeful start to day two
RELATED STORY
Koepka grouped with Molinari for U.S. Open, Tiger with Spieth and Rose
RELATED STORY
Koepka constantly trying to prove himself wrong
RELATED STORY
The record winning margins in majors Koepka could rival at US PGA
RELATED STORY
Koepka, DeChambeau take route 66 to Masters first-round lead
RELATED STORY
History awaits as Koepka takes record seven-shot lead at US PGA
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship 2019: Koepka has major pedigree to replicate Woods & defend title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us