Modest start for Lahiri, shoots one-under 71 in Las Vegas

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 02 Nov 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Las Vegas, Nov 2 (PTI) Returning from a two-week break, India's Anirban Lahiri opened with a modest one-under 71 to be placed tied 52nd after the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament here.

Lahiri, looking for a good start and a finish to ensure some early points in the fall season before the calendar year turns, started from the 10th and had three birdies on 13th, 14th and 15th to go to three-under.

But two bogeys on the second nine, on third and sixth, saw him fall to one-under even though the first round is yet to be completed due to darkness setting in early at the TPC Summerlin.

Lahiri's birdies were good from 13 and 18 feet on 13th and 14th and then he putted from close to 100 feet to five feet for a third birdie.

But he made a bogey from the fairway on the third after missing a 10-footer for par.

On the sixth, he went to left rough and did not come out good, leaving himself a 20-footer for par, which he missed.

Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at eight-under 63 on Thursday with Jordan Spieth three strokes back in his season debut.

Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes.

Seth Reeves shot 64, electing to finish the par-5 ninth after the horn sounded suspending play because of darkness. Harold Varner III and Robert Streb were two strokes back at 65. Spieth shot 66 in his first career start in a domestic fall event.

Fellow US Ryder Cup player Bryson DeChambeau also was at 66 with Si Woo Kim, Whee Kim, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Ryder and Abraham Ancer.

DeChambeau and Spieth joined Ryder Cup teammates Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler and US captain Jim Furyk in the field.

Fowler and Simpson shot 68s in the same group, Finau had a 69, and Furyk a 71.

Spieth is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup and making his first stroke-play start since the BMW Championship in early September.

Uihlein's first three starts this season produced a missed cut at the Safeway Open before he was 69th in a 78-man field at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and 55th out of 78 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Korea.

Thursday's round featured nine birdies, including four in a row as he made the turn. He hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made over 126-feet of putts