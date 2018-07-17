Louis Philippe Cup to tee-off from July 31

Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) About 130 golfers, including around 50 players some 15 countries from the Asian Development Tour, would be vying for honours when the USD 75000 Louis Philippe Cup tees off at the picturesque Prestige Golf Shire Club here from July 31 to August 4.

Louis Philippe Cup will debut as a co-sanctioned professional golf tournament by the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Some top names to look forward at the Louis Philippe Cup would include the likes of current PGTI Order of Merit (OOM) leader Honey Baisoya of Delhi and second ranked Sri Lankan R N Thangaraja.

Other leading Indians and current Asian Tour regulars like Udayan Mane, Shamim Khan, Rashid Khan & Chikkarangappa, would also be seen in action at the Prestige Golf Shire Club.

Some prominent foreign ADT golfers who are expected to be participating in the Louis Philippe Cup 2018, include current rankings leader Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand and Johnson Poh of Singapore, who is ranked second on the ADT this season.

The last five editions of the Louis Philippe Cup have been staged as a special event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) restricted to only 24 players.

However, this year for the first time it will be played as a full field co-sanctioned event with international flavour enabling the prize money to count towards the season end PGTI and ADT rankings as well as earn the top players Official World Ranking Points for the first time