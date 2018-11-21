×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mickelson calls Tiger the greatest of all time

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Nov 2018, 06:42 IST
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods - cropped
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods during a practice round ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Phil Mickelson may win his match against Tiger Woods on Friday, but he has no doubt who the best golfer on the course will be.

Woods is second all-time with 14 major championship victories and is also second with 80 total wins on the PGA Tour.

He also won three U.S. Amateur Championships, trumping Mickelson's one.

"[Tiger is the] greatest of all time," Mickelson told a news conference for The Match on Tuesday.

"That's an easy one for me, I've seen him do things with a golf ball that's never been done, the performance at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is the single-greatest performance in the history of the game of golf and possibly all of sports, and he continued to play that way for a number of years."

But Mickelson was quick to say Woods' contributions go far beyond what he did on the course.

"In 1997 when Tiger came along, won the Masters, he turned pro in '96, and the game took on a whole different meteoric rise," Mickelson said. "And the purses started to climb and the TV ratings started to climb, golf was on the front page of USA Today and it was a whole different revelation for the sport.

"I never imagined when I first started playing that golf would get to this level of relevancy in the world of sports and be so well known and have the athletes be so well known."

Woods and Mickelson meet in their battle at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Friday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Column: The real measure of Tiger vs. Phil is how many watch
RELATED STORY
Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole
RELATED STORY
Mickelson jokes he wants 'a shot a side' from Tiger in...
RELATED STORY
Column: Time for Tiger & Lefty to exit the Ryder Cup stage
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: The stunning statistics
RELATED STORY
Mickelson never doubted Woods would win again
RELATED STORY
Woods and Mickelson pairing 'not too likely' - Furyk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us