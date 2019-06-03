×
Migliozzi claims second Tour title with stunning Antwerp run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    03 Jun 2019, 00:14 IST
GuidoMigliozzi - cropped
Belgian Knockout champion Guido Migliozzi

Guido Migliozzi came through a string of tough fixtures to win the Belgian Knockout on Sunday, claiming his second European Tour title.

The Italian, who won the Kenya Open in March, got his second victory in just 20 career events after carrying his fine form through the week into the final day.

Migliozzi knocked out defending champion Adrian Otaegui on Saturday and began the following day by usurping last week's Made in Denmark winner Bernd Wiesberger.

Ewen Ferguson was the next to be brushed aside in the semi-finals, before Migliozzi came up against Darius van Driel, who had knocked out Matthew Southgate and Gregory Havret.

The final proved to be something of a non-contest, though, as the 22-year-old won by four shots in Antwerp.

Migliozzi, who moved into the top 100 of the world rankings, said: "I'm feeling very good. I managed very well this afternoon, all the shots.

"It's been great playing like this with such great players. I'm playing solid and I will try to continue this quality in the future."

