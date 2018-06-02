Nine-under round secures Slattery lead at Gardagolf

The Italian Open has a new leader, with Lee Slattery's sublime third round giving him the opportunity to chase a third European Tour win.

Lee Slattery has the outright lead at the Italian Open after a sublime nine-under 62 third round in Brescia on Saturday.

The Englishman, who has two previous titles on the European Tour, emerged from the pack to lead by one stroke with a stunning show that peaked with an eagle at the seventh.

Carding before a number of contenders, Slattery then saw those behind him, notably the well-placed Thorbjorn Olesen and Danny Willett, fail to catch the surprise leader with stuttering finishes.

Francesco Molinari's run of 85 bogey-free holes - started during last week's BMW PGA Championship triumph - came to an end at the sixth, but a fine 66 gave him a share of second as he chases back-to-back wins.

"Chicco! Chicco!"



Frankie Molinari is one back after 54 holes #ItalianOpen #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/HgSApTTi93 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 2, 2018

The Italian is joined by Olesen, while Willett and overnight leader Martin Kaymer, who could not quite repeat his Friday form, are a shot further back.

Ian Poulter remains in contention, but his hopes were dented when he ended on a double-bogey, falling to 10th.