Nine-under round secures Slattery lead at Gardagolf
The Italian Open has a new leader, with Lee Slattery's sublime third round giving him the opportunity to chase a third European Tour win.
Lee Slattery has the outright lead at the Italian Open after a sublime nine-under 62 third round in Brescia on Saturday.
The Englishman, who has two previous titles on the European Tour, emerged from the pack to lead by one stroke with a stunning show that peaked with an eagle at the seventh.
Carding before a number of contenders, Slattery then saw those behind him, notably the well-placed Thorbjorn Olesen and Danny Willett, fail to catch the surprise leader with stuttering finishes.
Francesco Molinari's run of 85 bogey-free holes - started during last week's BMW PGA Championship triumph - came to an end at the sixth, but a fine 66 gave him a share of second as he chases back-to-back wins.
"Chicco! Chicco!"— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 2, 2018
Frankie Molinari is one back after 54 holes #ItalianOpen #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/HgSApTTi93
The Italian is joined by Olesen, while Willett and overnight leader Martin Kaymer, who could not quite repeat his Friday form, are a shot further back.
Ian Poulter remains in contention, but his hopes were dented when he ended on a double-bogey, falling to 10th.