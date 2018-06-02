Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Nine-under round secures Slattery lead at Gardagolf

The Italian Open has a new leader, with Lee Slattery's sublime third round giving him the opportunity to chase a third European Tour win.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 21:31 IST
9
LeeSlattery - cropped
Lee Slattery at the Italian Open

Lee Slattery has the outright lead at the Italian Open after a sublime nine-under 62 third round in Brescia on Saturday.

The Englishman, who has two previous titles on the European Tour, emerged from the pack to lead by one stroke with a stunning show that peaked with an eagle at the seventh.

Carding before a number of contenders, Slattery then saw those behind him, notably the well-placed Thorbjorn Olesen and Danny Willett, fail to catch the surprise leader with stuttering finishes.

Francesco Molinari's run of 85 bogey-free holes - started during last week's BMW PGA Championship triumph - came to an end at the sixth, but a fine 66 gave him a share of second as he chases back-to-back wins.

The Italian is joined by Olesen, while Willett and overnight leader Martin Kaymer, who could not quite repeat his Friday form, are a shot further back.

Ian Poulter remains in contention, but his hopes were dented when he ended on a double-bogey, falling to 10th.

Rock, Canter and Sterne share Italian Open lead
RELATED STORY
Kaymer leads Italian Open by 1 shot at halfway stage
RELATED STORY
Quiros' birdie-birdie finish earns a share of Rabat lead
RELATED STORY
Jutanugarn shares lead at U.S. Women's Open
RELATED STORY
Stanley, Niemann lead as Spieth misses cut at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Rose has 2nd-round Colonial lead; up-and-down Grillo 1 back
RELATED STORY
Rose extends lead as Spieth slides
RELATED STORY
Chilean teenager shares lead at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Rose shoots 64 to take Fort Worth lead
RELATED STORY
Matsuyama holes out and shares the lead
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...