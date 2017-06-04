Paratore breaks through with Nordea Masters victory

The European Tour has a new winner after Renato Paratore claimed victory in the Nordea Masters at the age of 20.

Renato Paratore claimed his maiden professional title at the Nordea Masters, after edging out Chris Wood in a dramatic finish at Barseback Golf and Country Club.

Paratore trailed Wood by a single stroke overnight, but a final round of 70 was enough to earn the 20-year-old Italian a one-shot victory as the two leaders experienced contrasting fortunes on the 18th.

After pulling his drive into the trees, Paratore was fortunate to find a clean lie and capitalised by saving par to finish on 11 under.

Yet when Wood followed Paratore into the foliage, his ball was unplayable, meaning the Englishman had to take a penalty drop.

Wood's subsequent bogey ensured he relinquished a share of the lead and ended the tournament alongside 2016 champion Matt Fitzpatrick at 10 under.

A closing 68 vaulted Fitzpatrick into contention, while Thorbjorn Olesen and George Coetzee were a shot further back, the latter firing nine birdies en route to a course-record 66.

"When I bogeyed the first hole I thought I might as well pack my stuff and go home, but then I hit some good shots and just kept going," said Coetzee.

While Coetzee was responsible for the round of the week, Paratore undoubtedly had the most to celebrate.

"I couldn't be happier right now. I really enjoyed this win," said the champion, who is the youngest winner on the European Tour since compatriot Matteo Manassero triumphed at the BMW PGA Championship in 2013.