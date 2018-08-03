Poulter grabs first-round lead at Firestone

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter grabbed the first-round lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday with an eight-under 62 at Firestone Country Club, his lowest score on the PGA Tour.

The bogey-free round started with five birdies on his first eight holes, as Poulter enjoys a resurgence this year while trying to make the European Ryder Cup team.

Kyle Stanley and Rickie Fowler shot seven-under 63s to finish one stroke behind Poulter. Stanley went out in just 29, posting eight birdies for his round and one bogey.

Fowler birdied six, seven and eight to really get his round started, before ending with a bogey-free effort. He is trying to earn his first win of the season, and first victory at this event.

Jon Rahm is one of three players at six under, the Spaniard firing a 64 thanks to seven birdies and one bogey.

Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas, meanwhile, were among the players to fire a five-under 65.

Tiger Woods is one of seven players at four under, after shooting a 66 with five birdies and one bogey. Woods has won this event eight times, and his last win here in 2013 was his most recent professional victory.

Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood also shot 66, while Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion, is tied-21st at three under.

Fresh off a win last week, his third of the season, world number one Dustin Johnson shot disappointing one-under 69. He even hit a shot left-handed due to an awkward lie next to a water hazard.

Playing alongside Johnson, Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari shot an even-par 70.