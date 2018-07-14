Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rock two clear as Tanihara fails in Tour record bid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Jul 2018, 01:23 IST
RobertRock - cropped
Robert Rock at the Scottish Open

Robert Rock stormed two shots clear at the Scottish Open as the Gullane course record was broken twice on Friday.

Rock had been one stroke back on Luke List after a strong six-under 64 in the opening round, but he went one better a day later to move to 13 under as others waned.

Fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton was joined by Jens Dantorp on 11 under, while Eddie Pepperell and Rickie Fowler were a shot further back.

Fowler's day had begun in spectacular fashion as he pitched into the hole on his approach to the first, the ball bouncing away to gasps from the crowd.

Rock's stunning 63 - including five front-nine birdies - would have tied the course record, but that fell first to Connor Syme and then to Hideto Tanihara.

Syme's 62 was enough to bring him back into contention in joint 14th, where Tanihara also ended the day.

The Japanese looked as though he might trouble the European Tour record of 60 as he approached the final three holes, but he made even par and settled for a nine-under 61.

Defending champion Rafael Cabrera-Bello missed the cut despite a three-under 67, unable to make up for his 72 on Thursday.

