Romero claims slender lead at Crans-sur-Sierre as McIlroy falters late

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 31 Aug 2019, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andres Romero at the European Masters

Andres Romero overcame a dismal start on Saturday to claim a one-shot lead with 18 holes to play at the European Masters, as Rory McIlroy was left to rue a sloppy ending to his third round.

Romero, McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood all began the day one off the pace set by Gavin Green, but the former struggled early on as he followed a bogey at the second with a six at the par-four fifth.

However, Romero recovered superbly thereafter, carding six birdies and an eagle to offset one further bogey in a round of 66 at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

At 14 under, he leads Wade Ormsby (67) by one, the Australian having recorded a bogey at the 18th.

Green (69) and Fleetwood (68) are two back on 12 under, having also bounced back from early dropped shots, while McIlroy is three back after a miserable finish.

The world number two, who roared into contention on Friday with a 63 as Romero shot 61, bogeyed the 17th and 18th to card a 69 and make his task on the final day significantly tougher.