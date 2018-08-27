Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau makes Team USA case

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau boosted his claims for a Team USA selection at the Ryder Cup as he won the Northern Trust on Sunday.

With American qualifying completed, players outside the top eight - including ninth-placed DeChambeau - are bidding to earn a captain's pick from Jim Furyk.

And the 24-year-old looks a shoe-in for a place, regardless of whether Furyk picks based on the standings or on form, after making a flying start to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

DeChambeau won the first event on Sunday comfortably, cruising to a four-stroke victory in New Jersey.

"I said I was a man on a mission [on Saturday, looking to impress Furyk]," he said after his triumph.

"Hopefully, he can see that I've got some grit and grind and that, even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done.

"It's been a lot of hard work this past month. It's not been seamless and not making the top eight in the Ryder Cup was disappointing for sure."

Phil Mickelson faded after a strong start to the week, while Tiger Woods finished in a disappointing tie for 40th.

There was no movement in the Team Europe qualifying, with just one event remaining.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen are all in line for qualification.

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 6,182,450.35

2. JUSTIN ROSE: 4,518,651.42

3. TYRRELL HATTON: 4,326,297.77

4. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,668,310.57

---

5. Jon Rahm: 3,617,769.82

6. Thornbjorn Olesen: 3,609,983.32

7. Rory McIlroy: 3,482,791.06

8. Alex Noren: 3,444,442.21

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Francesco Molinari: 373.12

2. Justin Rose: 366.69

3. JON RAHM: 327.18

4. RORY MCILROY: 309.29

5. Tommy Fleetwood: 301.66

6. ALEX NOREN: 252.62

7. Tyrrell Hatton: 245.64

8. THORBJORN OLESEN: 177.01

---

9. Ian Poulter 170.87

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello: 168.75

11. Paul Casey: 167.05

12. Matt Fitzpatrick: 152.93

