Schwab and Lewis share lead in Antalya, Rose well poised

07 Nov 2019

World number 102 Matthias Schwab

Matthias Schwab and Tom Lewis hold a share of the lead after the first round of the Turkish Open, with Justin Rose well poised in pursuit of a hat-trick.

The in-form Schwab has nine top-10 finishes this season and the Austrian made a strong start at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal on Thursday, carding a seven-under 65.

Schwab hit the turn in 31 following a fine front nine that included an eagle three at the fourth, with the only blemish coming via a bogey on the ninth, before three birdies on the way back in enhanced his chances of securing a maiden European Tour win.

Lewis lit up the back nine as he capitalised on favourable conditions in Antalya by birdieing six of the last seven holes.

"I holed a lot of putts out there. It just happened to be my back nine and I had good fun," said Lewis.

"The course suits me and hopefully I can make more [on Friday]."

Rose, winner of this tournament in each of the last two years, is just two shots off the pace after an impressive finish to his opening round, making gains at the last three holes.

The former world number one is a stroke behind Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters and David Lipsky.

Fellow major champion Danny Willett is among six players level with Rose on five under.