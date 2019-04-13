×
Scott not daunted by star-studded Masters leaderboard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Apr 2019, 06:32 IST
AdamScott-cropped
Australian golfer Adam Scott at the Masters

Former champion Adam Scott insists he is not overawed by the star-studded leaderboard at Augusta as he eyes a second Masters title.

Scott, the winner of the year's opening major in 2013, is in a five-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament – fellow Australian Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen keeping him company.

Dustin Johnson and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods are among four players a shot off the pace.

After following up his opening-round 69 with a 68 on Friday, Scott said of the leaderboard: "As a golf fan, I like it. As a player, I'd rather be like six in front or something.

"But it's great. Look, at the end of the day, I'm tied for the lead in the Masters. You can't ask to be in a better position. I don't really mind who's there.

"I believe I've got the game to match it with everyone these days and, you know, it's always a knife edge on who comes out on top of these things."

Scott finished third behind Koepka and Woods at the 2018 US PGA Championship and added: "The last major, I felt like I had the momentum with four holes to go, and then Brooks hits an unbelievable shot on 16 from 250 yards and flips it right around. You know, it's such a fine line at the top, and I'm sure when it's packed like this, it's going to be a great break and a couple of great swings [that] will make all the difference for someone over this weekend."

Scott, who had three birdies to go with an eagle and bogey, added: "I think it's going to be an incredible weekend no matter what happens now. There are so many great players in with a chance.

"I think my game plan has to be the same as where I started the week, and I wanted my ball‑striking to kind of show up this week a little more than it has any other week this year, and it looks like it has by the stats there.

"But I want to lean on that this weekend and hopefully the putter can warm up a little bit. It was pretty good for two days, but you know, a hot putter will go a long way on the weekend. If I can rely on that ball‑striking, then that will take some of the pressure off and maybe free me up a little bit."

