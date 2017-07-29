Write an article Search Sportskeeda

Smith leads in Hamburg, but Siem in the driving seat after hole-in-one

Jordan Smith nearing a first European Tour win, a car-winning ace and a Patrick Reed albatross highlighted day three at the European Open.

News 29 Jul 2017, 23:39 IST
Jordan Smith at the European Open

Englishman Jordan Smith took the lead of the European Open after Saturday's third round, while Marcel Siem slam-dunked his way to the keys of a brand-new car.

World number 125 Smith shot a flawless five-under 67 amid blustery and wet conditions in Hamburg to reach 12 under for the week and put a maiden European Tour win within reach.

Jens Fahrbring and Alexander Levy are Smith's closest rivals in a tie for second place at 10 under, while overnight leader Ashley Chesters dropped into a six-way group a shot further back, after going around in even par on Saturday.

Siem's tee shot at 17 - where a sports car was on offer for a hole-in-one - barely hit the sides of the cup on its way in, but he is nine shots off the leading pace, having carded 73.

Smith is the man in the driving seat for victory at Green Eagle Golf Courses, however, after backing up strong work earlier in the week with a consistent start to the weekend.

The 24-year-old signed for a second successive 67 thanks to gains at four, eight, nine, 15 and a friendly 18th at which Patrick Reed had scored an albatross as he finished his second round early on Saturday morning.

Ryder Cup player Reed made waves once again with a monstrous eagle putt at 11, which helped him climb nine places into tied 10th at seven under with five other rivals.

Richard Sterne made the most gains on 'Moving Day', clambering 34 places up the leaderboard to sit in the tie for fourth after shooting a six-under 66.

Defending champion Levy dropped a shot as he finished his second round on Saturday morning and signed for 69 in his third round, having combined six birdies with one bogey and a double bogey. He sits alongside Fahrbring, who followed up successive 68s with a two-under 70.

