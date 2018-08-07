Spieth aiming to get back into weekend contention

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 07 Aug 2018, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's modest aim at the US PGA Championship is to still be in contention come the final round amid the lure of a career Grand Slam.

Spieth can become the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to win all four majors this week, needing only the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his set at 25 years old.

But he has struggled this season, finishing in the top three only once, while failing to record a win or runner-up finish. In many ways, this event at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis could save Spieth's season.

"Getting into position to have a chance on Sunday, that's been a rare case for me this year," Spieth told a news conference.

"So a situation like The Open, where I was really patient the first few rounds, I kind of let it come to me. This course will play softer and longer than the other majors this year. And then with big, flat greens, lag putting is going to be key.



"So just trying to stay in every hole, limit the big numbers, try to not make bogey or worse score and then obviously run some putts in from mid-range will be the key."

Spieth had a chance to win The Open, playing in the final group, but he struggled on the Sunday, ultimately watching on as Francesco Molinari was crowned champion.

"I really felt good going into the round," Spieth said of the final round at Carnoustie. "I actually felt as comfortable as I ever have on a major championship Sunday. I liked where my ball striking was. I liked the progression in the putting.

"I just needed to get through probably the first eight holes at even par as we played into the breeze there and then be able to turn around and shoot on or two under on the back. Five and six really hurt off shots that I could control.

"So just two bad swings that kind of put me from controlling my own destiny to having to come from behind. I certainly learned from it."

And Spieth is determined not to be distracted by the potential career Grand Slam, saying: "I think I was probably a little more anxious last year [at Quail Hollow in Charlotte].

"I think, going in, there was a big focus on it, given it was right after The Open Championship, after winning The Open Championship, so it was fresh, I was in form, and going to a place that, if I worked up the leaderboard, it would create a lot of noise.

"I feel somewhat under the radar this year. I've kind of felt that way a lot this year, I don't mind it.



"But at the same time, this tournament will always be circled until I'm able to hopefully win it someday. It will always be circled to complete the career Grand Slam, which will ultimately achieve a lifelong goal for me.

"It certainly emphasis it in my head, but nothing overpowering, nothing that takes over once I start on the first tee, just more going into the week."