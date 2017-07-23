Spieth and Kuchar set for date with Open destiny

The final round of the 146th Open Championship teed off on Sunday morning and there are two clear-cut contenders for the Claret Jug.

Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar will tee off at 2:30pm local time at Royal Birkdale as The Open reaches its climax on Sunday.

The American pairing head out last at the Southport links course and are widely expected to contest a two-horse race for the Claret Jug.

Spieth, a two-time major winner, led overnight by three strokes after a birdie on 18, while Kuchar saw his attempt slide by the hole.

There is another three-shot gap from Kuchar to U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka and unfancied Canadian Austin Connelly, while reigning champion Henrik Stenson is eight adrift of Spieth.

Saturday's round saw plenty of low scores as the field made the most of favourable conditions, highlighted by Branden Grace's history-making eight under as he became the first man to break 63 at a major.

Final groups



14:00 Stenson D. Johnson

14:10 Matsuyama Grace

14:20 Koepka Connelly

14:30 Kuchar Spieth#TheOpen — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 23, 2017

Though Sunday morning's weather was dry, bright and calm, the winds are anticipated to pick up by the time Spieth and Kuchar - who is yet to win a major - take to the course.

And there could be rain at the back end of their round to add a further element of intrigue.

If Spieth should prevail, and he is the clear favourite to do so, he would then set his sights on becoming only the sixth player to complete golf's Grand Slam at next month's US PGA Championship.

The best scorecard from the first 10 groups out on Sunday was Aaron Baddeley's 64.