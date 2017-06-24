Spieth maintains Travelers lead as struggling Day misses cut

Jordan Spieth's debut appearance at TPC River Highlands continued to gather momentum after posting a one-under-par 69 in the second round.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 05:12 IST

Jordan Spieth stayed a stroke-clear atop the Travelers Championship leaderboard but former world number one Jason Day failed to make the cut.

Spieth's debut appearance at TPC River Highlands continued to gather momentum after posting a one-under-par 69 in Friday's second round.

The two-time major champion carded the lowest opening round of his career on Thursday – a 63 – and he followed that up with another performance in the 60s – which included four birdies, a double-bogey and bogey in Cromwell.

Spieth – a former world number one – heads into the weekend eight under through 36 holes, ahead of fellow Americans Troy Merritt (68) and Patrick Reed (66).

A shot further back are Wesley Bryan (67), Daniel Summerhays (68), Chase Seiffert (66) and Boo Weekley (68).

Out-of-sorts Australian star Day, meanwhile, missed the cut for the second consecutive tournament – finishing two over.

Day made an early exit from last week's U.S. Open following scores of 79 and 75 to farewell at 10 over and Connecticut provided no reprieve for the alarming slide of the 2015 PGA Championship winner.

After opening with a 72, Day recorded a 70 – consisting of four bogeys and as many birdies – to finish below the cut line along with Bubba Watson and Luke Donald, which was even par.

A fellow major champion, however, was able to scrape above the cut line and into the weekend's action.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy – who also missed the cut at Erin Hills – shot a second-round 73 but still managed to be even par at the midway stage of the event.

Meanwhile, Mac Leishman produced the shot of the day – his 105-yard approach onto the green rolling in for a birdie on the par-four 17th hole.

Leishman finished with a 68 to be five shots off the pace heading into the third round.